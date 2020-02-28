6abc Overheard

Overheard at Tredici with Hazim Hardeman

Tredici (WPVI) -- From the basketball courts of the Raymond Rosen housing development in North Philadelphia to the hallowed halls of Oxford University, Hazim Hardeman's story is as improbable as it is inspiring. Once an indifferent student struggling to make his way through a woefully under-resourced educational system, Hardeman barely made it through high school, but his mother's determination sent him on a new course; first to the Community College of Philadelphia, then to Temple University, and ultimately to the distinction of becoming Temple University's first (and as yet, only) Rhodes Scholar.

In this two-part interview, Hazim and Inside Story Panelist Ajay Raju have a very frank conversation about race, what is holding back communities like Hazim's Philadelphia neighborhood, every day examples of white privilege and political correctness.

To jump around the interviews to see key topics, click on the summary links below.

Part Two
