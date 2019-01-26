SOCIETY

PASNAP Union nurses approve new contract

PASNAP Union nurses approve new contract. Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on January 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Nurses at Hahnemann and Saint Christopher's Hospitals have approved new, 3-year contracts.

The 1,400 nurses are part of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals - the largest nurses union in Pennsylvania.

Nurses say the contracts will set new standards for patient safety across the state.

The nurses also set new standards for wages while agreeing on new policies regarding paid time off, health care, and hospital security.

