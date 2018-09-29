SOCIETY

Pennsylvania 'Real ID' requirements pushed to August 2019

The state of Pennsylvania now has another year to meet federal requirements with its driver's licenses and ID's.

The Department of Homeland Security has granted the Keystone state an extension to comply with the "REAL ID" act.

It now has until August 1, 2019.

Without the extension, millions of Pennsylvania licenses would not be valid for boarding planes, or entering federal facilities.

REAL ID cards will be available next March.

