SOCIETY

Philadelphia police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Philadelphia police search for missing 15-year-old girl.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Julia Zajko, who suffers from depression, was last seen leaving her residence on the 400 block of Roxborough Avenue on the evening of Friday, December 7th.

Julia is described as 5'2", 115-pounds with blonde/brown hair and light brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a navy blue coat.

Anyone with information on Julia's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsmissing girl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Ballet shoemaker releases shoes in different skin tones
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
Willey family determined to rebuild popular Willey Farms
Kansas City Symphony breaks world record
More Society
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game
Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
Care packages delivered to those struggling with homelessness and addiction in Kensington
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Show More
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
More News