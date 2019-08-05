Philadelphia Union Captain speaks out against gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya used his goal celebration Sunday to call for elected leaders to act on gun violence after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.The Union played D.C. United in Washington, D.C., less than two miles from the Capitol building.After Bedoya scored, he ran to a television microphone on the field and shouted into it."Hey Congress! Do something now. End gun violence, let's go!" Bedoya exclaimed.Before the game, Bedoya had tweeted about gun violence. He said after he scored, he made the split-second decision to say something then and there."It's absurd man. I'm not going to sit idly and watch this stuff happen and not say something. Before I'm an athlete, before I'm a soccer player, I'm a human being first, and this stuff affects me," Bedoya told reporters after the game.He added, "I'm dropping my kids off at school paranoid, thinking about exit strategy when I'm at the mall, when I'm at the movie theater, when I'm at a concert or the festival down the street.""It has gotten to the point where we've almost become numb to it, and that's a big problem," Bedoya explained.Head coach Jim Curtain voiced his support for Bedoya's comments."A lot of people will tell me now and tell Ale to shut up, stick to sports and all those stupid lines that come up, it's crazy. It's crazy in our county right now, and I think it needs to change as well," Curtain said.The MLS Players Association released a statement from its director supporting Bedoya's right to exercise free speech.