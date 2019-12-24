Society

Philadelphia voted 9th rudest city in the United States

Philadelphians have long been known to believe that the rest of the world thinks of us as rude.

But according to a new survey from Business Insider, New York is considered the most rude.

The survey involved 2,000 adults across the country, asking them to choose the five rudest cities in America.

More than three in 10 of the respondents said New York was the worst.

And here's where the news gets better for us - Philadelphia wasn't even in the top 5 rudest and barely even cracked the top ten.

Our City of Brotherly Love ranks 9th on the list - and frankly, we think that's too high.

Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago and Boston rounded out the top five.

To see the full list of the 50 rudest cities in the United States, CLICK HERE.
