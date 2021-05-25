Society

Philadelphia police, community mark one year since George Floyd's murder

Philadelphia police pledge to do better to mark 1 year since George Floyd murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a somber video featuring a soft piano tune... and police.

Officers hold up hand-written signs detailing what they've learned in the year since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

One reads "we still have work to do in building relationships with the communities we serve."

Another officer holds a sign that reads "Authentic dialogue, active listening and action creates strength and unity."

The photos of the officers were part of a video released by the Philadelphia Police Department featuring a speech by Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reflecting on what the department has learned in the year since Floyd's murder.



Outlaw says she is proud of the work officers have done not just in the past year but throughout their careers. But, she adds, there's more work to be done.

"As the expectations of society evolve, so must the way we police," she said. "We are asking our officers to be introspective and find additional ways to connect with their communities."

But some people in those communities say more policing isn't the key to change.

"One of our demands is taking 20% of the budget away and then shifting those resources into community organizers," said YahNe' Ndgo, a community organizer with Black Philly Radical Collective and a former core organizer with Black Lives Matter Philly.

One year after the murder of George Floyd, St. Joseph's University's first Black student body president, Taylor Stokes, is speaking out about how the tragedy rocked her campus.



Krystal Strong, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter Philly, agrees with that notion.

"Let us redistribute those resources that are being monopolized by police into our community institutions," she said, envisioning a world where she says police won't be necessary if people have the resources they need.

Strong and Ndgo have spent the past year organizing and mobilizing with Black Lives Matter Philly and the Black Philly Radical Collective. They say they've seen progress in the past year, but not necessarily change.

"These systems are reluctant to change. And when they do change, they change in the most incremental fashion," she said. "So they change in the form of a guilty verdict, but not necessarily transforming the conditions of policing that allowed George Floyd to be murdered in the first place."

As Philadelphia's Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs Commission gathered virtually to mark the year after Floyd's murder, community activists say it'll take far beyond a year to see real change.

"It's not that we will never be satisfied," said Ndgo. "We will never be satisfied with injustice."

