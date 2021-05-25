Philadelphia police pledge to do better to mark 1 year since George Floyd murder

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, and we are taking this time to think about the many changes that have occurred in society and law enforcement. #PhillyiPledge Please watch: https://t.co/23Bfvo2dfb — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 25, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are making a new pledge to do better as the nation marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by a now-former Minneapolis police officer.The video shows officers holding up signs of what they've learned in the year since George Floyd's murder.Police acknowledging they need to build trust within communities, listen, and talk about racism.They are conversations that couldn't be ignored after the national outcry from Floyd's murder.In Philadelphia, emotion and protest spilled into the streets from individuals and groups demanding change.Now, that change is happening.Anthony Erace, the executive director of Philadelphia's Police Advisory Commission, says the murder of George Floyd captured on video changed everything about policing and what police oversight was prior to that."It mobilized city government to things that the Police Advisory Commission had been saying for years: that reform was necessary, reform was important and it wasn't gonna wait anymore," said Erace.He says on May 27, City Council will vote on legislation that will empower the Citizens Police Oversight Commission."And the final bill will mean transformational change in how policing is conducted in Philadelphia on numerous levels," said Erace.Commissioner Outlaw says police have made progress in the past year, spurred on by calls for justice after Floyd's murder."We can all agree that George Floyd's actions didn't warrant a death sentence. With this in mind, we are asking our officers to be introspective and find additional ways to connect with their communities. These messages of learning are meant to foster healing and communication with community members and each other," Outlaw said.Faith leaders from across the city will gather for a virtual prayer meeting on Tuesday afternoon.On Tuesday night, buildings across the city - including Boathouse Row - will be lit in gold in honor of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.The city is urging the public to use #PhillyPledge on social media to commit to actions big or small that they can take to combat systemic racism.