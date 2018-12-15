Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh city leaders are proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence in their city.The move comes two months after 11 people were killed by a mass shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.Governor Tom Wolf joined city officials as they unveiled the proposal.The measure seeks to ban assault rifles, bump stocks and armor piercing ammunition within city limits.Courts would also have the power to take guns from people who are a danger to themselves or others.One gun rights advocate says the proposal is misguided and illegal.Both sides have said they are willing to argue their positions in court.------