SOCIETY

Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 15, 2018.

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) --
Pittsburgh city leaders are proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence in their city.

The move comes two months after 11 people were killed by a mass shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Governor Tom Wolf joined city officials as they unveiled the proposal.

The measure seeks to ban assault rifles, bump stocks and armor piercing ammunition within city limits.

Courts would also have the power to take guns from people who are a danger to themselves or others.

One gun rights advocate says the proposal is misguided and illegal.

Both sides have said they are willing to argue their positions in court.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsgun control
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
New FCC ruling could block proposed text messaging tax in California
More Society
Top Stories
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
Teen shot in the head in Olney
Court says no bail as Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional
Firefighter injured in vacant building blaze in West Philadelphia
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
Show More
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Del. high school student
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Caretaker wanted for theft from 73-year-old woman surrenders
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
More News