Plans to open safe injection site in South Philadelphia on hold indefinitely: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Plans for a supervised injection site in South Philadelphia have been halted indefinitely, Action News has learned.

The controversial SafeHouse injection site was scheduled to open next week at Constitution Health Plaza on Broad Street.

The plans were met with controversy by local leaders and the community.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain filed a court notice that he will appeal a judge's ruling this week that found the plan legal. McSwain has also asked U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh to stay his decision while the appeal unfolds.

For now, the plans to open the site in South Philly are on hold, sources say.

Under the Safehouse plan, people could bring drugs to the clinic-like setting, use them in a partitioned bay and get medical help if they overdose. They would also have access to counseling, treatment and other health services.
Safehouse organizers said that about one person dies of an overdose each week in south Philadelphia.

This story will be updated.
