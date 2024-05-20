Pedestrian killed in fatal Norristown hit-and-run, police searching for driver

Norristown police are working to track down the driver who they say left a pedestrian dead on the road after striking the victim Sunday night.

The victim's red shoe was in the middle of the road, as well as additional clothing, as Norristown police worked the scene at Main and Astor Street.

Investigators said the driver struck the victim and left the person there just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police were at the scene for several hours overnight.

The heavily traveled intersection of Main and Markley streets is closed as police investigate.

Police haven't said if the victim was crossing the roadway at the time. It's also unclear which direction the car took off in.

Action News has reached out to police about additional information, including a description of the vehicle and the victim's name.