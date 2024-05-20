Gilgo Beach killer update: Investigators return to suspect's New York house

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the Gilgo Beach investigation.

NEW YORK -- Investigators with the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force returned Monday to the Long Island home of murder suspect Rex Heuermann.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing four women whose bodies were found near one another in a marshy stretch close to Gilgo Beach.

The bodies of the Gilgo Beach Four -- Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello - were all found wrapped in burlap.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office declined to comment other than to say the investigative work goes on.

"As District Attorney Tierney has previously stated, the work of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task force is continuing," the statement said. "We do not comment on investigative steps while ongoing."

Prosecutors previously revealed they seized hundreds of electronic devices from Heuermann's Massapequa Park home and Manhattan office following his arrest.

He used the devices to search for the deceased victims and their family members; the status of the investigation; for software that would assist in wiping or erasing data from computers and other similar digital devices and purchase digital masking and forensic wiping tools, prosecutors said.

Heuermann is next due in court on June 18.