Police search for missing 8-year-old in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Wilmington Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old.

Yaasir Ames was last seen by his mother in the 300 block of West 36th Street in Wilmington.

She allowed Yaasir to attend a block party with his friends in the 200 block of West 36th Street.

He was last seen in the area of 36th and Washington Streets around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Yaasir is described as a black male, approximately 4' tall and 50lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a silver Old Navy logo, blue shorts, and black and white Vans sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Yaasir's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

