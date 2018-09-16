Police search for missing 8-year-old in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old.Yaasir Ames was last seen by his mother in the 300 block of West 36th Street in Wilmington.She allowed Yaasir to attend a block party with his friends in the 200 block of West 36th Street.He was last seen in the area of 36th and Washington Streets around 3 p.m. on Saturday.Yaasir is described as a black male, approximately 4' tall and 50lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a silver Old Navy logo, blue shorts, and black and white Vans sneakers.Anyone with any information on Yaasir's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.------