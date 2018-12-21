SOCIETY

Police throw Christmas party for kids at Philadelphia school

EMBED </>More Videos

A heartwarming holiday tradition took center stage Friday at a Philadelphia school, and it had kids smiling ear to ear.

LOGAN (WPVI) --
A heartwarming holiday tradition took center stage Friday at a Philadelphia school, and it had kids smiling ear to ear.

One by one students at Widener Memorial School in Logan had their names called to receive their Christmas presents.

Widener is uniquely designed to educate and serve students with physical disabilities.

The gifts and the Christmas party are all made possible by Philadelphia Police officers, also known as the Widener Heroes.

Action News Anchor Sharrie Williams was among the volunteers spending time with the students at the event.

There was time for the kids to meet Santa and the party wrapped up with lunch, a live DJ and plenty of dancing to celebrate the holidays.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyholidayfeel goodpolicephiladelphia newsPhilly ProudNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Spongebob Squarepants fans create petition to perform 'Sweet Victory' at the Super Bowl
California aquarium apologizes for controversial tweet about otter
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Turning Windy, Cooler
Holiday travelers are on their merry way across the region
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Police: Colorado woman likely killed at home, fiance charged
Phillies' co-owner matches Disney's 6abc holiday food drive
Teen attacked at Center City SEPTA subway station
Suspect in graffiti on Meek Mill's grandmother's house caught on camera
Last minute shoppers pack the King of Prussia Mall
Show More
Philly police officers take kids toy shopping in Wynnefield Heights
2 workers hurt in North Philadelphia building collapse
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
GoFundMe for Trump's border wall has raised nearly $12M
More News