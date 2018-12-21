A heartwarming holiday tradition took center stage Friday at a Philadelphia school, and it had kids smiling ear to ear.One by one students at Widener Memorial School in Logan had their names called to receive their Christmas presents.Widener is uniquely designed to educate and serve students with physical disabilities.The gifts and the Christmas party are all made possible by Philadelphia Police officers, also known as the Widener Heroes.Action News Anchor Sharrie Williams was among the volunteers spending time with the students at the event.There was time for the kids to meet Santa and the party wrapped up with lunch, a live DJ and plenty of dancing to celebrate the holidays.-----