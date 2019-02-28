SOCIETY

Posthumous Dr. Seuss book 'Horse Museum' to be released Sept. 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Andrew Joyner completed the text for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own," from an unfinished manuscript. (Bettmann/Getty Images, Penguin Random House)

NEW YORK --
There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.

An unfinished manuscript by the late children's author is the basis for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," coming Sept. 3. Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own."

"The manuscript for this book was about 80 percent complete," Cathy Goldsmith, a publisher of the book told ABC News. Goldsmith also worked directly with Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, before his death in 1991.

"We had no finished art whatsoever, so there was no possibility that this could be a book that we published with Ted's own art," Goldsmith added.

The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

Another posthumous Dr. Seuss release in 2015, "What Pet Should I Get," was a best-seller.

Joyner's previous credits include "Too Many Elephants in This House" and "The Swap."

SEE ALSO: Fun facts about Dr. Seuss
EMBED More News Videos

We're celebrating Dr. Seuss with fun facts about him and his books that you may not have known.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybooksfamilychildren
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Looking back at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
April the Giraffe expected to go into labor in the coming weeks
Donation for "looking out for kids" initiative
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
More Society
Top Stories
Bryce Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year contract: AP source
Police: Suspect tied to Boston kidnapping case arrested in Delaware
AccuWeather: Light Snow Early Friday, Larger Storm Late Sunday
U.S. attorney announces shooting indictment, rails against Philly DA
Video shows man flashing gun during fight outside school
Man wants thief to return mother's ashes stolen from car
Teen member of Port Penn Fire Company accused of burning historic buildings
New sign in operation at 30th Street Station
Show More
Police: Man found dead outside East Windsor home murdered
Boy abducted during carjacking a cancer survivor
Families shed light on struggles with rare disease
NJ board rules on 'football flu' sick out on Eagles Super Bowl parade day
Mayor of Atlantic City, New Jersey, cleared in casino brawl
More News