Protest for Armenia briefly shuts down Vine Street Expressway, I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Armenian Americans who live in the Philadelphia region took to the streets Sunday evening to draw attention to the deadly conflict in their homeland.A large group shut down traffic first on I-676 near 3rd Street in Old City and later they moved on to I-95.The demonstrations, which has been peaceful, started earlier in the day near the Philadelphia Art Museum.Armenia and Azerbaijan, backed by the Turkish government, are engaged in a bloody conflict over a disputed province. The sides are accusing one another of violating a ceasefire agreement.Action News spoke with Lena Ohannesian of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania who participated in Sunday's protest."The people who are living in that space are Armenian. They're being killed. They're being taken out of their villages and being taken out of their areas and all the men are going to war," said Ohannesian.The weekend protests were held to raise awareness and encourage Philadelphians to back the Armenians in the region.