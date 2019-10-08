Society

'End victim blaming': Protesters gather outside of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Demonstrators are protesting outside of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's office on Tuesday night.

"The purpose of today is to bring attention to homicide victims and their families that are not getting the attention they should in this city, and the reduction of charges," said Linda Schellenger, the mother of stabbing victim Sean Schellenger.

On Monday, Krasner reduced a murder charge to voluntary manslaughter against Michael White, the man who police say stabbed Sean Schellenger.



With empty body bags lining the sidewalk and holding signs, about two dozen demonstrators protested outside the district attorney's office.

Many of them have lost loved ones and feel accused killers have gotten a reduction of charges and, or plea deals for lenient sentences.

In White's case, the murder charge was dropped, but two more charges were added- evidence tampering and obstruction of justice.

Court documents reveal Krasner believed a jury wasn't more likely to convict White of the lesser charge.



"Reduction of charges over and over and over again, specifically in murder cases," said Linda. "For me and for every mother I sit in these support groups with, it is horrifying. You are being victimized a second time," Linda says.

"That's just giving people the green light to go out and kill people because they know that Krasner is not going to give them harsh sentences," said Rosalind Pichardo with Operation Save Our City.
