Murder charges dropped against Michael White, on trial for stabbing Sean Schellenger in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accused in a deadly stabbing near Rittenhouse Square will no longer face murder charges.

But, Michael White had two more charges added as his trial began on Monday.

White, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger, the owner of Streamline Solutions, in July 2018.



Before trial could get started, the judge ruled on a motion by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to reduce the murder charges to voluntary manslaughter.

The judge agreed.



Two charges of evidence tampering and obstruction of justice were added.

In a motion, Krasner said he believes a jury is more likely to convict White of voluntary manslaughter.

Last fall, a medical examiner testified Schellenger had a blood alcohol level of .199 and cocaine in his system the night he crossed paths with White in the 1700 block of Chancellor.

Sean Schellenger



Two witnesses said Schellenger had been talking to someone in a car parked in front of the Mercedes he'd been riding in. They said White came up on the bicycle he used to deliver food.

The two started arguing and Schellenger moved toward White, who pulled a knife and held it at his side. They said Schellenger lunged at White, picking him up at the waist. The prosecution showed a surveillance image of the moment White stabbed Schellenger in the back.

White has claimed self-defense

