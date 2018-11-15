SOCIETY

Woman confronts school employee who allegedly used racial slur against her husband at Walmart parking lot

Parents in Fort Washington, Maryland are reacting, after a video of a public school emplyee using a racial slur has gone viral

LA PLATA, Maryland --
When Dawn Lennon pulled out her cell phone at a Maryland Walmart, she thought she was filming a rude stranger.

Now, with the help of social media, she's finding out that the viral video is of an elementary school employee. Lennon says the woman insulted her husband because she was upset over a parking spot.

"Did you just call my husband the N-word?" asked Lennon in the video shared more than 1,000 times.

In the video, the employee admits to using the N-word.

"To my surprise finding out that she teaches children that she would use such language like that," Lennon said to WJLA-TV.
At the time, Lennon's children were also with her.

"I wanted my children to see that you don't tolerate this kind of racist rhetoric and bigotry. None of this should be tolerated," Lennon said.

The school system says they are investigating. In a statement, they say diversity and tolerance are their core values, and they expect all administrators, faculty, staff and students to behave in a respectful manner.

-----
