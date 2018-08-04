U.S. & WORLD

Red tide continues to devastate Tampa Bay area beaches and wildlife

Red tide continues to devastate Tampa Bay area beaches and wildlife. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

The phenomenon known as "red tide" continues to devastate Tampa Bay area beaches and wildlife.

Dead fish and other animals are washing ashore.

The normally translucent sub-tropical water is now a brownish red in color.

Apart from its impact on wildlife, the smell is awful and it can make people itch, cough and cause burning eyes.

Scientists say red tide can bloom from place to place, and can spread quickly.

