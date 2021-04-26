Society

Motorcyclists travel throughout Philly to bring awareness to violence and tragedy

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclists travel throughout Philly to bring awareness to violence and tragedy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the epidemic of violence rages on in Philadelphia, a group of motorcyclists traveled around the city to hear the stories of some of those who've lost a loved one.

About 100 motorcyclists left City Hall Sunday afternoon as part of an event called "Ride 4 Peace," organized by Philly Bikefest.

Cobbs Creek resident Sandra Dickerson lost her 29-year-old son Satuan to a motorcycle accident in 2019. She also lost her brother and nephew to gun violence.

"I know the whole spectrum of violence in this city and it's horrible the way these children are dying behind guns. I wish that they did have some kind of reform for these guns to stop these children from dying in these streets," she said.

Dickerson wants to warn motorcyclists to always wear their helmets, one of the contributing factors to her son's death.



"Until you see your child laying in the street from dying from a motorcycle, you will see why I say it's so important to wear your helmet," said Dickerson. "Please wear your helmet."

Event organizers partnered with Philadelphia police and community residents to ride to four different homes in total. Their locations varied from Cobbs Creek to Northeast Philadelphia.

"We're just taking our time to go and show some love to these four families and talk about what happened," said organizer Michele Jackson. "Let the family speak and then we'll say a prayer over the area and then go to our next location."

Participants said they know they can't stop violence in the city but they can unify together to show one another that they care.

"All the crime that's going on in the city, this just brings awareness," said Lefty Alston of East Oak Lane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacrimeviolencecommunityaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OSCARS LIVE BLOG: Chloe Zhao 2nd woman ever to win Best Director
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested
Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao becomes 2nd woman to win best director
Sports car bursts into flames in Wawa parking lot
Yuh-Jung Youn becomes first Korean actor to win an Academy Award
Rally held in memory of Walter Wallace Jr.
Show More
Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night
NJ megasite vaccinates 300,000th patient
Oscars 2021 red carpet interviews
Sources: Father in custody after fatally shooting son in West Philly
Carey Mulligan up for best actress Oscar for 'Promising Young Woman'
More TOP STORIES News