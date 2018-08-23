Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation

Temple University journalism student Cassie Semyon was captured on video sprinting out of the courthouse Tuesday afternoon moments after Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.
Cassie, who is an intern, had to run to get the details of the verdict to a news crew because cell phones are not allowed in the courtroom.
Yes, it is me, the journalist in the blue dress, running after the #ManafortTrial verdict. Thank you @Jacquelyn_M for the photo! #GoBlueDressGo pic.twitter.com/IkOM7VbWC5— Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 21, 2018
Cassie credited her flat sandals with making the run easier; she also ran cross country in high school.
Cassie interned at 6abc last year.
It looks like everyone else is discovering what #TempleUpdate already knows...— Temple Update (@TempleUpdate) August 22, 2018
Nobody chases a story quite like @casssemyon! #GoBlueDressGo https://t.co/A9nuauMWab
