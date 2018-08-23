Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation

Yes, it is me, the journalist in the blue dress, running after the #ManafortTrial verdict. Thank you @Jacquelyn_M for the photo! #GoBlueDressGo pic.twitter.com/IkOM7VbWC5 — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 21, 2018

It looks like everyone else is discovering what #TempleUpdate already knows...



Nobody chases a story quite like @casssemyon! #GoBlueDressGo https://t.co/A9nuauMWab — Temple Update (@TempleUpdate) August 22, 2018

A local college student and former 6abc intern just sprinted into the national spotlight and is becoming an internet sensation.Temple University journalism student Cassie Semyon was captured on video sprinting out of the courthouse Tuesday afternoon moments after Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.Cassie, who is an intern, had to run to get the details of the verdict to a news crew because cell phones are not allowed in the courtroom.Cassie credited her flat sandals with making the run easier; she also ran cross country in high school.Cassie interned at 6abc last year.------