Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation

Temple student runs into spotlight. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 23, 2018.

A local college student and former 6abc intern just sprinted into the national spotlight and is becoming an internet sensation.

Temple University journalism student Cassie Semyon was captured on video sprinting out of the courthouse Tuesday afternoon moments after Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Cassie, who is an intern, had to run to get the details of the verdict to a news crew because cell phones are not allowed in the courtroom.



Cassie credited her flat sandals with making the run easier; she also ran cross country in high school.

Cassie interned at 6abc last year.


