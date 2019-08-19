Society

Search continues for 2 missing firefighters along Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WPVI) -- The search continues for two firefighters who went missing along the Florida coast last week.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen after leaving a boat landing in Jacksonville Friday morning.

McCluney's wife says the two firefighters usually fished in the area and the men told their wives they'd be back by 6 p.m.

Now she believes they're still out on the water just waiting to be rescued.

"Mechanical issue on the boat. I'm guessing mechanical, electrical. They're just sitting there floating with no systems working right now, waiting to be picked up. Drifting," says McCluney's wife.

Family members say the men both have extensive survival skills.

This weekend volunteers walked along the beach looking for any sign of the missing men.
