Search on for black bear in Warrington Township

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials are on the lookout after a black bear was spotted in Bucks and Montgomery counties.The cub, believed to be 2 years old and about 100 pounds, was first spotted in Warrington on June 8.Nicole Cheslock noticed commotion and crowds gathering near her grandmother's home."We kept saying, 'Oh, what's going on?' The neighbor said there was a bear, it was up in a tree. It was a smaller one but it ended up behind the Lowe's. We've just kind of been watching for the last couple of days waiting to see," said Cheslock.Two days later, the same black bear was spotted in Oreland. Steve Brun shot a video of it crossing Integrity Avenue.The cub was spotted near Enfield Road and Drayton Road at 1:30 p.m."Most of the schools were on soft lockdown. The kids couldn't get out of school. The bear actually ran down the street that we're on and they've been searching around for an hour," said Danielle Dahme.The game warden is warning residents to keep an eye on their dogs, and remove any outdoor bird feeders that could attract the bear."It's a young black bear about 100 pounds, is probably looking for a new territory and wandered into the metropolitan area. We're on the lookout for it," said Warden Jerry Czech.The search was called off at 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The bear has not been captured.