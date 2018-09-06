ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION

Search warrant being executed at GoFundMe couple's N.J. home

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators execute a search warrant at the home of the NJ couple accused of defrauding a homeless man. Katherine Scott reports from the scene on September 6, 2018.

By
BURLINGTON CO., N.J. (WPVI) --
Investigators are executing a search warrant at the home of the New Jersey couple who have been accused of defrauding a homeless Philadelphia man of $400,000 from a GoFundMe account.

The Action Cam on the scene just after 8 a.m. Thursday showed investigators searching a BMW in the driveway before it was loaded onto a truck outside the Burlington County home of Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico.

EMBED More News Videos

Search warranted executed at GoFundMe couple's home. Watch raw video from the Action Cam on September 6, 2018.


Police and other investigators could be seen elsewhere on the property. Further information on the search wasn't immediately available.

D'Amico was also at the home. He was swinging a golf club and playing fetch with a dog.



The attorney for the homeless man, John Bobbitt, said he learned from the couple's attorney that the money is all gone.

On Wednesday, Judge Paula Dow told the lawyer for McClure and D'Amico that she had a number of questions about the case and wanted to see the defendants herself. The couple also must give depositions about the money that was raised for Bobbitt.
EMBED More News Videos

Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.



The judge also ordered the attorneys for both the couple and Bobbitt to get their paperwork in order, and figure out the money trail to see who spent what on both sides.

McClure and D'Amico started a GoFundMe account to help Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas on I-95 last year.

EMBED More News Videos

All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on September 4, 2018.


The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees.

The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000. Bobbitt pinned the figure at $75,000 in cash, goods and services.

EMBED More News Videos

Judge Paula Dow orders couple to appear in court over a GoFundMe account that raised $400,000 for a homeless man. Watch this video from September 5, 2018.



He alleges the couple spent much of the donations on lavish trips, shopping sprees, gambling, and a used BMW.

McClure had no comment as she drove off in that BMW from her Florence Township property on Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyAction News Investigationtheftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia newsinstagram stories
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Homeless hero buys home with money from fundraiser
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
$370K raised for homeless man who helped stranger
ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Opioid Crisis: Action News investigates safe injection sites
Investigation: Men accused of selling bogus businesses
Parents: Our children were abused at a Christian pre-school
Some Ford Explorer owners say SUV is making them sick
More Action News Investigation
SOCIETY
TL;DR: Merriam-Webster adds 840 new words
Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop
College frats to ban hard alcohol in wake of pledge deaths
Saying goodbye to summer at Jersey Shore
Philadelphia holds 30th Labor Day Parade
More Society
Top Stories
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Truck dumps sand onto Schuylkill Expressway
Vanilla Ice on Dubai flight: "It was chaos"
Mom, stepdad of girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out
Brian Westbrook visits 6abc to give Eagles predictions
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Eagles vs. Falcons: What you need to know
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Show More
AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat and Humidity Today, Storms Tonight
Primary Day in Delaware, find polling place
Pa. man accused of threatening Trump suspected in break-in
American Idol auditions at Franklin Square today
2 critical following drive-by shooting in Germantown
More News