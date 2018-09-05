PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A judge has ordered the New Jersey couple who started a GoFundMe account to help a homeless Philadelphia man to appear in court.
Judge Paula Dow told the lawyer for Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico on Wednesday that she had a number of questions about the case and wanted to see the defendants herself. The couple also must give depositions.
Ernest Badway, the attorney for McClure and D'Amico, tried to assert his clients' fifth amendment right against self-incrimination, prompting the judge's response.
Dow set hearing for next week to handle several other matters, and then told Badway why she needed to see his clients.
"You should advise your clients that they are directed by the court to appear, and they can assert their privileges at that time. I am no longer comfortable with counsel representing what their clients purport to say, when I have no certifications from the clients, no appearances by the clients, and a record that before me lacks clarity at times as to what happened with the funds," Judge Dow said.
Judge in GoFundMe case involving homeless man says Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico must be in court next week. athey also must give depositions. Their attorney says they are invoking their 5th amendment right. Clearly, they are worried about criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/CIE9ozNcDu— Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) September 5, 2018
McClure and D'Amico started a GoFundMe account to help John Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas on I-95 last year.
That account raised more than $400,000, but now there are questions as to what happened to that money.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW
Lawyers for a Philadelphia homeless man and the New Jersey couple who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for him through GoFundMe.com will be in court Wednesday morning.
At question: What happened to the $400,000 raised in John Bobbitt's name?
Bobbitt made headlines last year when he helped Kate McClure, who ran out of gas along I-95 in Philadelphia. He gave her his last $20 to buy fuel.
In response, McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, started a GoFundMe account to raise donations to help Bobbitt.
Within weeks, the account grew to more than $400,000 from some 14,000 donors. But now there are questions as to what happened to all that money.
Bobbitt's attorney, Chris Fallon, said he learned to his surprise that the cash was gone during a call with lawyers for McClure and D'Amico on Tuesday.
Kate McClure shielded her face as she drove away from her Florence Township, New Jersey home on Tuesday. She did not respond to questions about the money.
McClure and D'Amico's attorney, Ernest Badway, had no comment Tuesday.
Outside of Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico’s house is the used BMW John Bobbitt says the couple purchased earlier this year. He suspects the GoFundMe $ raised for him was used to buy it. pic.twitter.com/96KWxC3JP8— Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) September 4, 2018
McClure and D'Amico had been ordered to turn over any remaining money by Friday, but that never happened. They were also ordered to provide a full accounting of the money within 10 days.
Bobbitt, a Marine veteran, claims he only received $75,000 in cash, goods and services. The defense attorney said Bobbitt actually received $200,000 from the money donated.
In an exclusive interview with Action News last week, John Bobbitt says Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico had complete control over his money and they used thousands of it to go on lavish trips, shopping sprees and gambling.
Action News began following McClure and D'Amico's spending habits online beginning late last year, after receiving an anonymous tip they were allegedly spending the GoFundMe money. In just a few months, McClure posted pictures and videos of a New Year's Eve Bash in Las Vegas, helicopter rides, trips to New York with front row tickets to a Broadway show, and shopping excursions.
How they paid for the items and trips is unclear. McClure is an administrative assistant with the state of New Jersey who makes $43,000 per year. D'Amico is a carpenter. The couple has previously denied spending any of the GoFundMe money on themselves.
GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne says the company is working with law enforcement to ensure that Johnny Bobbitt gets all the money raised for him.
He also said the company gave $20,000 to an account set up by Bobbitt's attorney "to provide assistance" to him during the investigation.
