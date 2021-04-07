Society

Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt

"I'm into making people happy," said Shaq. "So, whenever I leave the house I just try to do a good deed."
By Catherine Catoura
EMBED <>More Videos

Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt

ATLANTA -- A Georgia man received quite the surprise while he was at a local jeweler working out a possible payment plan for an engagement ring, as none other than former NBA player and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal overheard the conversation.

The entire experience was caught on video, and shows Shaq paying off the young man's engagement ring debt, a story further elaborated on during Tuesday night's episode of NBA on TNT.

"He was a young kid, a hardworking guy," said Shaq of the man attempting to plan out some type of layaway or payment plan for the ring.

This is nothing new for the NBA legend, as he has a long history of helping strangers.

WATCH | Shaquille O'Neal stops to help stranded driver
EMBED More News Videos

A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.


"I'm into making people happy," said Shaq. "So, whenever I leave the house I just try to do a good deed."

Shaq said he never intended for the story to necessarily get out, as he does not do this for any type of publicity, and that he just tries "to make people smile."



MORE | Shaquille O'Neal surprises teen with 10 pairs of shoes
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal gave an Atlanta teen 10 reasons to smile.


The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgialos angeles lakersu.s. & worldgood newssportsfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police officer shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss
Massive fire destroys NJ apartment complex; 4 firefighters hurt
Former police officer accused of sexual abuse while working as D.A.R.E officer
NJ assemblyman wants to place mobile COVID units on boardwalks
Here's how to tell if your Facebook account was breached
Investigators working to determine cause of house explosion
Show More
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
'Caring For Friends' offers friendship along with meals
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
How to spot, avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams
Councilmember holds anti-gun violence meeting in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News