Starbucks is making more changes following the arrests of two black men at one of its stores in Center City Philadelphia.Bathrooms at the coffee chain will soon be open to anyone who needs them, not just customers.Chairman Howard Schultz said the company wants everyone to feel welcome.Stores will also close later this month for racial bias training.Starbucks and the City of Philadelphia have reached a settlement with the men who were arrested last month while waiting for a business associate, at the 18th and Spruce location.------