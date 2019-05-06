Texas officer allegedly encourages man to slap him before knocking man to the ground

Prosecutors in Texas are weighing charges against a police officer for knocking a man to the ground after encouraging that man to slap him.Video from another officer's body camera back in September of last year shows the officer in question telling a 61-year-old man to slap him.The encounter began when police responded to an unrelated incident.When the man refused to slap the officer, the officer encourages him again.When the man does, the officer responds with a more forceful hit, sending the 61-year-old to the ground.The man was then arrested and charged.A judge dropped the charges the next day, but prosecutor's are now reviewing if the officer's actions amounted to a crime.