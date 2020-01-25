Society

Hunger Harness 2.0 takes game day to a whole new level

The new design of the Hunger Harness takes game day to a whole new level.

Last year we introduced a new contraption designed to make it easy to shovel Super Bowl snacks into your mouth without ever having to stand up.
Hunger Harness lets you wear your food on game day

This year's model of the Hunger Harness has a thermal pouch to keep your food warm while you wear it, as well as a portable buffet tables, a built-in drink compartment and a hands-free straw.

The harness also comes with an integrated dip tray for two sauces.

The design includes a built-in paper towel holder and a small trash can so you truly never have to get up.

The detachable neck pillow helps you recover from the food coma.

You can get all of that for just $3.99.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysnacksgamesfoodsuper bowlsports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain Saturday
Photo album found at Goodwill returned to rightful owners
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
Youth services employee faces human trafficking charges
Car slams through storefront at Northeast Philly strip mall
McClure Elementary to remain closed for a few days
Show More
1 killed in Vineland crash
First appearance for next Archbishop of Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Good Samaritan hit by vehicle after saving mom, kids on bridge
Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News