TIME Magazine has announced the 2018 Person of the Year: The Guardians.The group includes four journalists and one newspaper. Among the journalists is slain Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. The others in the group are Maria Ressa, Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe Oo and the Capital Gazette, where five staff members were gunned down in a newsroom shooting earlier this year.The title, which dates back to 1927, is given the person or group of people who the magazine's editors deem to have had the greatest impact on the year's events, good or bad.The recipient was announced Tuesday, the day after the shortlist was released. President Donald Trump came in second. He was already named the Person of the Year in 2016, shortly after being elected. Robert Mueller came in third.Here's a look at everyone who was on the shortlist this year , 45th president of the United States. According to TIME, Trump is nominated this year for "navigating crises" like the Russia investigation and for his controversial policies., including those affected by the "zero tolerance" policy announced in April, leading to an international outcry. The policy officially ended in June, and the government said last week that only a handful of the 2,500 children who had been separated as a result of the policy were still waiting to be reunited., President of Russia. Putin was re-elected for another six years as the United States investigates whether his government meddled in its 2016 election., special counsel leading the investigation into Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election., director of. The megahit was the top film at the box office this year, becoming the most popular superhero film of all time and stirring up Oscar buzz ahead of February's show., a clinical psychology professor in California who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. After a judiciary committee hearing in which both Ford and Kavanaugh testified, Kavanaugh's nomination was approved., a prominent Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist who was murdered in Turkey earlier this year. The death of Khashoggi, who had spent time living in the U.S., stirred up an international controversy after reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved. The country's government has denied the prince's involvement., a group of students advocating for gun control reform. The movement was started after 17 people were killed at a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14., the president of South Korea. Moon participated in three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year in an attempt to broker an agreement amid nuclear weapons tensions., now officially known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The American actress joined the British royal family in May when she married Prince Harry . She is expecting their first child next year.