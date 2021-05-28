LGBTQ+ Pride

Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philadelphia

By
Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- June is Pride Month, so we are partying Philly style! I found some great ways to celebrate around the city of Philadelphia.

On Friday, June 11, The Concourse Dance Bar on Market Street is hosting a pride night. After these club floors fill up, there is more to do than just dance. First, they showed me the ice room, which was filled with Philly themed ice sculptures. (And, YES, they provide a clean winter coat for the walkthrough!) There is also an adult ball pit and a mirror room!

For the entire month of June, FCM Hospitality group is crafting a different colored cocktail that coordinates with a color of the Philly inclusive pride flag at Morgan's Pier, Lola's Garden, Juno, Harper's Garden, Craft Hall, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, two locations of Parks on Tap and Rosy's Taco Bar. That's eight locations with a different drink featured at each spot! They invited me to Harper's Garden and gave me a sample of each, and boy was it a happy hour. I got to literally taste a rainbow!

On Saturday, June 12 at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, they are hosting a free LGBTQ workshop for all who are interested in learning circus performance tricks like juggling, trapeze, and aerial sling. The idea behind it is to have teens leave feeling inspired, empowered and connected to new friends. They gave me a preview and a small lesson, but I think I will stick to my day job.

Stay tuned to Action News Mornings next Friday for Part 2 of the Top 6!

