Undocumented immigrants prepare for possible ICE raids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Even though Philadelphia is not on the list of 10 cities where the Immigrations raids are to take place, there are contingency plans in place by a number of organizations here helping undocumented immigrants.Miguel Andrade works for Juntos, an organization that focuses on immigrant rights."One of the things that we've been doing is informing community of what their rights are in case something does happen," said Andrade.Juntos is just one of several organizations that have been helping undocumented immigrants prepare for the possibility of Immigration raids.Even though Philadelphia is not currently on the list of raids scheduled for Sunday."We're prepared here in Philadelphia, we have the experience, we're a Sanctuary City and we don't want to cause hysteria or panic," said the Rev. Adan Mairena of West Kensington Ministry.This 17-year-old undocumented dreamer and his 62-year-old mother who asked we not show their faces, say they have been making contingency plans for the possibility of raids but even so."It's very scary for people that have been staying here a long time," said Miguel.The two who came here from Chile have been living and working in Philadelphia for 10 years. Miquel says he wants to study to become a Neurosurgeon."Going to medical school is a dream of mine I guess," said Miguel.His mother says she wants her son's dream to come true and as for the immigrations raids?"The way I see, God brought me to this country for a reason. If God wants me to return, so it will be, but it will not be a choice of a single man," she said.A number of organizations like West Kensington Ministry are prepared to shelter and protect immigrants should ICE agents show up."Here at this church and members of the new sanctuary movement, there's Juntos, there's lots of places that are insuring we are standing in solidarity with them," said Rev. Mairena.