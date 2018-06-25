SOCIETY

Video of woman calling cops on 8-year-old girl for selling water goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

'Permit Patty' video goes viral on social media. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
A woman went viral after calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water bottles to San Francisco Giants fans.

The controversial call was caught on video.

The woman, dubbed 'Permit Patty' by those on social media, but later identified as Alison Ettel, said that the little girl was "loudly" selling water outside her apartment for hours. The child's mother, Erin Austin, confronted the caller.


"She comes out and demands the permit for my daughter. She said if we didn't give it to her she'd call the cops," the girl's mother said. "So I said, 'OK, call the cops.' And she did."

"The lady called the police because I didn't have a permit," said the girl.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water goes viral. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018.



Ettel told ABC News that she never spoke to the little girl. However, she said her building's security guard first tried to get the girl and her mom to keep the noise down or move.

Ettel said she "did phone the police but not to report them" and that she "simply wanted to know if what they were doing was legal."

Austin posted a video on Instagram stories showing her daughter out selling water again.

A little girl sells water in San Francisco in this screenshot from Instagram stories.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenpoliceviralviral videoinstagramsocial mediaparentingu.s. & worldSan FranciscoAT&T Park
SOCIETY
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News