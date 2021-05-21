School district apologizing after video shows lacrosse coach punching player

TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania school district is apologizing after video captures a volunteer coach punching a player during a lacrosse game.It happened last Friday during a game between North Penn Hogh School and Methaction High School.Methacton was down two points when video shows a North Penn player force a Methacton player out of bounds.The video then shows another North Penn player walk to the sidelines. Suddenly, a Methaction coach punches the player in the helmet.The referees then try to bring the resulting chaos under control.Although we are not releasing his name because he has not been charged, we went to the coach's home to get his story on what happen. Nobody answered the door Thursday night.In a statement, Methacton School Superintendent Dr. David Zerbe issued an apology saying the volunteer coach's behavior was unprofessional."I want to take this opportunity to apologize for the unprofessional behavior displayed by a Methacton volunteer coach... the matter has been addressed," said Zerbe.Zerbe said the matter had been handled, but he did not specify how or if the coach still had a job.Towamencin police are aware of the incident and are actively investigating. No charges have been filed at this time.