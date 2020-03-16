Haunting videos show how coronavirus is turning tourist attractions into ghost towns

You know many of these places as crowded, bustling tourist attractions across the globe.As cities around the world are transformed by the response to coronavirus, sites from airports to tourist landmarks to iconic streets have been left nearly abandoned.In the haunting video above, we take you to some of the world's most iconic attractions -- and the normally bustling places that take you there -- and show you how quickly the world has changed in the wake of coronavirus:The iconic plaza was empty. It's normally teeming with people, located in front of St. Peter's Basilica, and is usually packed shoulder to shoulder when Pope Francis blesses the crowd. Restrictions across Italy have sent people into quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus.Video shows crew members taking down the carnival main stage. The neighboring street, usually filled with carnivalgoers, appears empty after authorities shut the carnival down days early.The Crossroads of the World usually boast tens of thousands of people at any time of day or night. However, Times Square was much quieter than usual on Saturday as city officials began implementing new guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued a state of emergency on Friday.Another New York City tourist attraction remains nearly deserted. The transportation hub was eerily silent as only a few commuters walked around in the video shot on Saturday.Drone footage, courtesy of ChinaFine, taken in late January/early February has surfaced. The video shows Wuhan's empty airport and unused planes sitting around. Bridges, usually bustling with automobiles, were nearly empty. Wuhan was the epicenter of the initial outbreak.Footage shows empty pathways near the Colosseum and its surrounding grounds. Only one person is seen walking around. The Italian government has encouraged residents and visitors to stay indoors during the lockdown. Nonessential businesses have closed in the wake of coronavirus.Michigan's governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, announced on March 16 that all bars and restaurants are closed in response to the outbreak. Just a handful of people are seen walking around the mostly empty Delta terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.A passenger traveling from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Orlando, Florida shared footage of a nearly empty flight. Airlines across the globe are suspending or modifying many of their services.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends postponing travel to areas at Warning Level 3, which includes many European countries, including France, Germany, Greece, and Italy.Another popular airport was quiet as the impact of coronavirus is felt across the globe. Matthew Toussain, who recorded the footage, called the airport "silent as a grave."