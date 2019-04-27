Society

Viral "Do Attend" Letter sparks neighborhood party

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A party in the lot on 27th and Girard is the result of a man's mission to share togetherness and a strange letter that took the internet by storm.

The letter, penned by "ABBA", popped up at doorsteps across Fairmount and Brewerytown in February.

It is hard to follow but describes a "furnace party" set for April 27. It discourages eating meat products and expresses a need to turn one's self into a steel statue.

It undoubtedly caught attention online, quickly. Joel Todd from East Falls saw the viral post, "Some folks from Brewerytown got the letter, posted it on Reddit and it took off from there."

Despite reading the letter, the hundreds of people who showed up Saturday afternoon, ready to party, didn't quite understand the purpose behind it.

"I think it was a draw of attention for no good reason. I don't think it had a point, it was just all in good fun. And then it snowballed into this wonderful event," said Emily Bridgemore of Fishtown.

But there was a point. 64-year-old Milton Jackson, who calls himself "ABBA," is the man behind the letter.

Bessie Jones, says the concepts he laid out in the note weren't to be taken literally "He wrote this letter to bring the community together in unification and purification."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphilly newspartyneighborhood
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News