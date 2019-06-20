Society

Watch James Franklin help HS coach propose to girlfriend

Two Penn State fans enjoyed a dream engagement thanks to an assist from Nittany Lions coach James Franklin.

Frank Curreri, a defensive coach at Calvert Hall High School, pulled off the surprise engagement while his team was attending a football tourney at Penn State. Video of the engagement was shared on Twitter by his fiancé Stephanie Henry via Storyful.

Franklin got things started by introducing himself to Henry, a longtime Penn State fan, then telling her he found something on the field. That's when he pulled out a ring box and handed it to Curreri, who dropped to a knee and popped the question. She said yes, and a boisterous group of players erupted in cheers.

Henry said the moment was extra special because her late father loved Penn State and the football team.

"I went to Penn State and love their football team more than anything in the world," she told Storyful.
