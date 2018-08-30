6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region for Labor Day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a three-day weekend for many, and Philly has lots of music, fireworks and outdoor fun to enjoy.

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

FIREWORKS OVER THE DELAWARE (FREE)
And what would Labor Day weekend be without fireworks? A spectacular display will light up the sky over Penn's Landing Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Event info and reminder info

PHILLIES' PLAYOFF PUSH CONTINUES AT HOME
It's Labor Day weekend and the Phillies are playing the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 1:35 on Sunday. Buy Phillies tickets

SMOOTH JAZZ SUMMER NIGHTS
This is the last weekend for Smooth Jazz Summer Nights in Philadelphia's Historic District. Enjoy free live musical performances and a beer garden in Franklin Square. There are two shows this Saturday at 3 and at 6 p-m. Events at Franklin Square
DOYLESTOWN PRESENTS A NEED FOR SPEED
Learn about the history of racing in Bucks and Delaware Counties dating back to the 1800's. Check out the exhibit - Racing: A Need For Speed at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown. The museum is open Saturday from 10 a-m to 5 p-m. Show schedule

BLUE CORN FEST (FREE)
Get closer to nature at The Blue Corn Lifestyle Green & Organic Fest. Learn about how to growing into a sustainable lifestyle. The free event is Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. at Penn's Landing's Walnut Plaza. Race info

----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
society6abc Weekend Action
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region for Father's Day
Weekend Action: Philly Pride Parade, Bridge Bike-a-Thon and more
Weekend Action: Roots Picnic, Philly Irish Festival and more
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 25-27
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 18-20
More 6abc Weekend Action
SOCIETY
Man celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
NAACP issues travel advisory after deadly police shooting near Dorney Park
Mystery of shackled woman ringing Texas doorbell solved
Couple's 'first kiss' gives man second chance at life
More Society
Top Stories
Judge orders NJ couple to return donations for homeless man
Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby
5 plaques stolen from Citizens Bank Park found in scrapyard
At least 7 killed in head-on bus crash in New Mexico
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
Nearly 500 fake IDs seized at Philadelphia International Airport
Former Reading mayor found guilty in federal corruption trial
Miss America hopefuls arrive in Atlantic City
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds, Scattered Showers and Storms Today
Child dead, mother injured after both hit by truck in Center City
Suspect in murder of Ardmore model being held without bail
NJ hiking gas tax by 4.3 cents a gallon to 41.4 cents
Arrest made in murder of Upper Darby High School student
More News