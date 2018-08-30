Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
FIREWORKS OVER THE DELAWARE (FREE)
And what would Labor Day weekend be without fireworks? A spectacular display will light up the sky over Penn's Landing Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Event info and reminder info
PHILLIES' PLAYOFF PUSH CONTINUES AT HOME
It's Labor Day weekend and the Phillies are playing the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 1:35 on Sunday. Buy Phillies tickets
SMOOTH JAZZ SUMMER NIGHTS
This is the last weekend for Smooth Jazz Summer Nights in Philadelphia's Historic District. Enjoy free live musical performances and a beer garden in Franklin Square. There are two shows this Saturday at 3 and at 6 p-m. Events at Franklin Square
DOYLESTOWN PRESENTS A NEED FOR SPEED
Learn about the history of racing in Bucks and Delaware Counties dating back to the 1800's. Check out the exhibit - Racing: A Need For Speed at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown. The museum is open Saturday from 10 a-m to 5 p-m. Show schedule
BLUE CORN FEST (FREE)
Get closer to nature at The Blue Corn Lifestyle Green & Organic Fest. Learn about how to growing into a sustainable lifestyle. The free event is Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. at Penn's Landing's Walnut Plaza. Race info
