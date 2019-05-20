Society

29 years later, woman discovers wedding gown mix-up, hopes to find her dress

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- If you had your wedding gown professionally cleaned and preserved, here's a good reason to look inside the box.

There are two women in our area who need your help getting their gowns back.

A local nurse named Christine Besso got married 29 years ago.

She got her dress cleaned and put the dry cleaner box in the attic.

Fast forward to last week when Besso went to get her dress hoping to repurpose it for her daughter someday.

When she opened the box from Michelle Cleaners in Conshohocken the dress inside was not hers.

Her dress was all lace. But the one she saw in the box was taffeta.

If this sounds at all familiar to you, and you got married in 1990, you might want to check your box. Maybe Christine has your wedding dress and perhaps you have hers?

Adding to the heartbreak and sentimentality of this, Besso's husband had passed away suddenly when her children were very young and she calls her wedding "the happiest day of my life."

"It would be a miracle, but I'd love to get my dress back," she said.
