Would-be kidnapper hospitalized after chasing woman into Charlotte karate studio

Police in North Carolina say a would-be kidnapper chased a woman into a karate studio, which turned out to be a bad move.

The head instructor at the studio in Charlotte says the woman came in and said someone was trying to hurt her.

Moments later, a man came in and said he was there for the woman.

She said she did not know the man, and that he tried to kidnap her.

According to police, the suspect was carried out on a stretcher after a fight with the karate instructor.

