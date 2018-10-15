PHILLY PROUD

Zach Ertz, Dunkin' Donuts surprise Philly kids with $50K in new sports equipment

Ertz, Dunkin' Donuts donate $50K in sports equipment. Photojournalist Mike Niklauski reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on October 12, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The young athletes of the Frankford Chargers Youth Sports Association were in for quite a surprise Friday night.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz teamed up with Dunkin' Donuts to donate nearly $50,000 worth of new sports equipment.

It was all part of Dunkin' Donuts 'TouchDDowns for Kids' program.

"This city has given me and my family so much, so just for us to come out here and see these kids, being in the community is something I love," Ertz said.

Since 2015, the program has raised more than $130,000 for youth organizations in the Philadelphia area.

"This is like a dream come true. The kids are exciting. Can't get them to sit still," Frankford Chargers V.P. Kisha Thompson said.

Ertz said he understands the value of having good equipment, from playing in college and the NFL.

"This city takes care of one another. The Philadelphia Eagles are a huge part of this community. I love being in this city," Ertz said.

EMBED More News Videos

Zach Ertz surprises youth football team with $50K in equipment. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 15, 2018.



