Son of Philadelphia police official shot to death in FDR Park

Police official's son killed in FDR Park shooting: As seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 31, 2019

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the young victim of a fatal shooting Saturday night in FDR Park was the son of a chief inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. inside FDR Park on the 1400 block of Pattison Avenue.

The Action Cam was outside of Penn Presbyterian Hospital early Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross was seen leaving the hospital after consoling the victim's father Chief Inspector of Internal Affairs Chris Flacco.

Friends of the victim, 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, also gathered outside the hospital.

Police say Nicholas Flacco had just returned from college to celebrate his birthday.

Police said he and his friends went to the Phillies game and were tailgating in FDR park when they got into an argument with another group.

Investigators said during the argument someone in the other group pulled a gun and fired into Flacco's group, hitting him in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made.
