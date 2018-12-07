Son of victim calls 911 after deadly gunfight unfolds in Frankford home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4849670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the scene of a police investigation on Saul Street, December 6, 2018

After hearing gunshots inside the home, a 13-year-old boy called Philadelphia police who arrived to find two people dead and another critically wounded.One of the fatal victims was identified as the boy's father."The trauma that this young man is going to have deal with is just immense, not the least of which is what he has to contend with now in terms of what occurred here," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.Police said the gunfight happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday inside a home along the 5100 block of Saul Street in Frankford.Officers in the 15th district were patrolling the area nearby when they got the call."When officers arrived, they encountered one male on the sidewalk in a kneeling position holding a gun," Ross said.Ross said officers quickly apprehended the man and retrieved his gun. Officers noticed the man had been shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police entered the home in active shooter formation to find one man dead on the first floor and another on the second-floor landing.He said four people escaped unscathed, including two women, one baby and the 13-year-old boy.Ross said the teen heard what was happening and made the 911 call."To even be in earshot of an event like this is traumatic," Ross said.------