Son of victim calls 911 after deadly gunfight unfolds in Frankford home

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen calls 911 after deadly gunfight in Frankford home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After hearing gunshots inside the home, a 13-year-old boy called Philadelphia police who arrived to find two people dead and another critically wounded.

One of the fatal victims was identified as the boy's father.

"The trauma that this young man is going to have deal with is just immense, not the least of which is what he has to contend with now in terms of what occurred here," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Police said the gunfight happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday inside a home along the 5100 block of Saul Street in Frankford.
Officers in the 15th district were patrolling the area nearby when they got the call.

"When officers arrived, they encountered one male on the sidewalk in a kneeling position holding a gun," Ross said.

Ross said officers quickly apprehended the man and retrieved his gun. Officers noticed the man had been shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a police investigation on Saul Street, December 6, 2018



Police entered the home in active shooter formation to find one man dead on the first floor and another on the second-floor landing.
He said four people escaped unscathed, including two women, one baby and the 13-year-old boy.

Ross said the teen heard what was happening and made the 911 call.

"To even be in earshot of an event like this is traumatic," Ross said.
EMBED More News Videos

2 dead, 1 critical following shootout inside Frankford home: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 6, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgunsgun violencemurderhomicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed in crash on I-676 near Walt Whitman Bridge
Hart steps down as Oscars host after outcry over old tweets
Phillies acquire Jose Alvarez from Angels
Camden Co. girl makes 'smile bags' for chemo patients
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding donor match
Man charged with burglarizing home of model 3 days before her murder
8-year-old boy dies after Southwest Philadelphia house fire
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cold Today, Weekend Storm May Miss Us
Show More
Troubleshooters: Buying a used car
Parents charged for 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Police: Renter killed landlord, 2 others in Tioga-Nicetown home
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Philadelphia bill ensures predictable schedule for workers
More News