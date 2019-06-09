Man shot to death in Roxborough apartment during a large-scale cocaine robbery, sources say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 46-year-old man has died after being shot in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia Saturday.Police said the man was shot in the chest inside an apartment on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue around 7:30 p.m.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Sources tell Action News the shooting was a part of a robbery.They said police found drugs and a cocaine press inside of the apartment..Witnesses told police two men drove away from the scene in a Nissan Maxima.The men allegedly dropped approximately eight kilos of cocaine as they were running away from the apartment.Inside the apartment, it is alleged that police found more than 20 additional kilos of cocaine with a street value of approximately $2 million.