Police investigate 8 South Philadelphia burglaries in 3 days; suspect caught on camera

Police in South Philadelphia are investigating a recent burglary spree, where one man allegedly broke into several local businesses.

Police are warning business owners in the area to remove cash from their registers and ensure they activate security alarms.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in South Philadelphia are investigating a recent burglary spree, where one man allegedly broke into several local businesses.

Investigators say there have been eight incidents in just three days, all between South Broad Street and Oregon Avenue.

"Because of the closeness in commercial burglaries, we assumed they may be the same male, but it wasn't until we were able to retrieve video footage which depicts that male," said Captain Trina Pendleton with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The burglaries happened overnight between June 24 and June 26, and each time, police say the suspect used a blunt object to break doors and windows and made off with cash.

Video at the Mui Chung restaurant on June 25 captured the man as he broke in and stole $100 from the cash register, two containers of pennies valued at $30, and 50 packages of cigarettes.

"To the business owners, when you close the business for the day, please make sure you remove any U.S. currency from the area. Also, if you have any type of security alarm, please make sure you activate the alarm," said Pendleton.

Police say the following businesses were burglarized:

- Honey Nail Salon, located at 200 W. Oregon Avenue on June 24

- Hai Van located in the Oregon Market on Oregon Avenue on June 24

- Johnny Chang's located on South Broad Street on June 24

- Sweet Treats Hut located on South Broad Street on June 24

- Mui Chung Restaurant located on South Broad Street on June 25

- Harmony Nail Salon located on Oregon Avenue on June 26

- Main Squeeze Philly located on South Broad Street on June 26

- Pizzeria Pesto located on South Broad Street on June 26

Frankie Accardo, the owner of Main Squeeze Philly, says it was only a minor hiccup to his fairly new smoothie and acaí business.

Besides the damage, the thief only escaped with a couple hundred dollars.

"Just petty change. We have no money in the register, 95% of our business is card," said Accardo. "I would've helped him, rather help you than doing something like that."

Police are warning business owners in the area to remove any cash from their registers and make sure they activate security alarms if they have one.

If you have any information about these crimes or this suspect, officials ask you to contact the police at 215-686-3013 or 3014.

People can also text or call 215-686-TIPS (8477).