Police investigating 2 South Philadelphia carjackings just blocks apart

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two carjackings that happened about two blocks apart early Tuesday morning.

The first occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Wawa on Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Tasker Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say two armed, masked men took a Lincoln Navigator and fled toward Reed Street.

A short time later, there was a second carjacking at East Moyamensing Avenue and Reed Street, which is just two blocks away from the first location.

A Nissan Sentra was taken in that incident.

Police say three people were involved and the descriptions in both cases are the same.

Authorities are checking surveillance cameras in the area. No one was injured.