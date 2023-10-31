WATCH LIVE

Police investigating 2 South Philadelphia carjackings just blocks apart

6abc Digital Staff Image
By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 9:31AM
2 carjackings just blocks apart in South Philly
Philadelphia police are investigating two carjackings that happened about two blocks apart early Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two carjackings that happened about two blocks apart early Tuesday morning.

The first occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Wawa on Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Tasker Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say two armed, masked men took a Lincoln Navigator and fled toward Reed Street.

A short time later, there was a second carjacking at East Moyamensing Avenue and Reed Street, which is just two blocks away from the first location.

A Nissan Sentra was taken in that incident.

Police say three people were involved and the descriptions in both cases are the same.

Authorities are checking surveillance cameras in the area. No one was injured.

