Man waiting for Uber Eats delivery shot outside South Philly recording studio

Though the victim had been shot, he was able to run two blocks to the Wawa on South Columbus Boulevard for help.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of masked men shot a 31-year-old man outside a recording studio in South Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the unit block of Jackson Street near Water Street.

Police say an audio engineer working at the recording studio had ordered Uber Eats.

When he went out to wait for his food delivery, police say he was approached by the group of armed men.

"He got scared and began to run. When he ran, he heard multiple gunshots then realized he was shot in the leg," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say at least 21 shots were fired.

A vehicle at the scene was struck multiple times.

Police arrived to the scene of the shooting, but found no victim. That's when they were alerted that the 31-year-old victim had showed up at the Wawa.

The victim was taken by police to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

"Although he's unlucky for being shot, he's very fortunate that only one of the 21 bullets hit him," Small said.

Investigators say numerous businesses in the area have exterior surveillance cameras which may help in tracking down the suspects.
