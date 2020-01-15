South Philly Barbacoa extends pop-up fundraiser to help Puerto Rico earthquake victims

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philly Barbacoa, the popular Mexican restaurant at 9th and Ellsworth Street in Philadelphia, has kept their doors open past closing to host a fundraiser for Puerto Rico from 7 p.m. until the food runs out.

Chef Cristina Martinez, who owns the restaurant, was already working with Gusto, a local organization that raises money for Puerto Rico, and San Juan-based chef, Mercedes Grubb, on a pop-up restaurant in Reading Terminal. Grubb flew to the United States for the event, then the earthquake hit.

"I was coming regardless. Chef Cristina and I were going to do a pop-up at Reading Terminal when this earthquake happened last week. We just switched gears right now," Grubb explained.



Puerto Ricans afraid to return to their homes after earthquake

Word spread on social media and every night has been packed on top of Martinez's normal daily hours.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards earthquake relief and they are now extending the fundraiser another day. Wednesday at 7 p.m. will be their last day for the fundraising effort.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaearthquakesocietyu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Woman walking home from work killed in hit-and-run
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Drexel professor allegedly stole $185K in research grant money
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Old City streets closed for weeks due to water main break
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
Show More
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Eagles nominate Camden coach for award after football game shooting
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Philly community pushing for solutions to end violence
More TOP STORIES News