South Philly Barbacoa extends pop-up fundraiser to help Puerto Rico earthquake victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philly Barbacoa, the popular Mexican restaurant at 9th and Ellsworth Street in Philadelphia, has kept their doors open past closing to host a fundraiser for Puerto Rico from 7 p.m. until the food runs out.Chef Cristina Martinez, who owns the restaurant, was already working with Gusto, a local organization that raises money for Puerto Rico, and San Juan-based chef, Mercedes Grubb, on a pop-up restaurant in Reading Terminal. Grubb flew to the United States for the event, then the earthquake hit."I was coming regardless. Chef Cristina and I were going to do a pop-up at Reading Terminal when this earthquake happened last week. We just switched gears right now," Grubb explained.Word spread on social media and every night has been packed on top of Martinez's normal daily hours.A portion of the proceeds will go towards earthquake relief and they are now extending the fundraiser another day. Wednesday at 7 p.m. will be their last day for the fundraising effort.