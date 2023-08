What was born out of necessity has now put the Southeast Asian Market at FDR Park on the map as one of the best in America, according to Food and Wine Magazine.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When newly immigrated Laos and Cambodian residents couldn't find a place to buy and sell foods native to their homeland, they started gathering on Philadelphia street corners, alleyways and parks.

